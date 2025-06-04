W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 376.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,361 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,582,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,366,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,227 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $98,446,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,949,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $89,691,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $76.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

