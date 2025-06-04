Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Position Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Wabash National alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,468,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 269,846 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,059,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,360 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 930,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 49,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 69,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 646,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 143,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Trading Up 6.9%

NYSE:WNC opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.55 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently -20.65%.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.