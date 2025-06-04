Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 409,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Waldencast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WALD opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WALD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Waldencast from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waldencast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

