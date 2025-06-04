Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,610,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 90,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,644,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $4,914,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $3,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Argus raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.