Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 70,930 Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report) by 458.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,930 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 194,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,691 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,791,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 921.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 28,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000.

FIGB opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $45.17.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

