Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 865 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,294,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,904,000 after buying an additional 74,674 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,952,000 after buying an additional 1,186,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,649,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,175,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,713,000 after buying an additional 40,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,355,220.52. The trade was a 29.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This trade represents a 36.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,873 shares of company stock valued at $31,337,863. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Shares of BR opened at $244.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.68 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.07 and a 200 day moving average of $234.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

