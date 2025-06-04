Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,458,355,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,646.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,775,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,717 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,559,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,017,000 after buying an additional 226,943 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,811,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,851,000 after buying an additional 500,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,928,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,831,000 after buying an additional 72,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $129.67.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

