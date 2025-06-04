Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 15,232 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,225,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 87,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

