Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 459 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 453.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,660,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,900,000 after buying an additional 2,180,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,527,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,890,000 after acquiring an additional 545,606 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 905,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,220,000 after purchasing an additional 470,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $57,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,278,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

