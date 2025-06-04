Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 922.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 366,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,131,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.9%

EWBC opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $113.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.02 million. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,133 shares in the company, valued at $88,941,851.33. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

