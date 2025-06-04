Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.79%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.