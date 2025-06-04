Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,835.20. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HRL

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.