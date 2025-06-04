Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 535.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,993 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 34,537 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,184.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.