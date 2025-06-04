Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 158.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,255 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 85,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

