Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWM opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $174.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.84.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

