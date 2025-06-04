Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,177 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

