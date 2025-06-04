Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,861,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,349,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $227.28 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $236.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.96 and its 200 day moving average is $210.82.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

