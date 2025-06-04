Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 236,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 125,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 334,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

RYLD stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.57.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

