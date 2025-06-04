Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 20,153 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,425.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

