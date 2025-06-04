Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,227 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0707 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

