Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

