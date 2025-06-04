Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,294,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,764,000 after purchasing an additional 938,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,585,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,615,000 after buying an additional 186,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 505,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after buying an additional 46,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 228,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.