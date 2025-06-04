Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 206.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,603 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $313,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,589 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,493,000 after buying an additional 1,335,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 11,337.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,108,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,099,199 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

