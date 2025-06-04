Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 596 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $250.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $192.38 and a 12 month high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 33.29%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total value of $200,833.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $497,602.04. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,496.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,614,818.26. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

