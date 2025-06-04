Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 54.09% from the company’s current price.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS opened at $18.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,130,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84,331 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,084,000 after purchasing an additional 939,289 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after buying an additional 28,426 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.