Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPR. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $56.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.26.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,395.01. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

