Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Price

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLPI. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $98,936.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,083.02. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

