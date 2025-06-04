Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Stock Price

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HR. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE HR opened at $14.27 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 2,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,502 shares in the company, valued at $831,144.42. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,817,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,825,000. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,337,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.