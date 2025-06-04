Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $38.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OHI. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $37.12 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,160,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 430.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,519 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 122.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

