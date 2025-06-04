Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 3.3%

WERN stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.41 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,010,000 after acquiring an additional 143,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,730,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

