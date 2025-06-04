Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYI opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

