Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $82.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Westlake traded as low as $68.85 and last traded at $69.09, with a volume of 360440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.03.

Get Westlake alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 target price on shares of Westlake and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WLK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westlake Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 251.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Westlake by 6,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 1,668.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 100.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.63.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.