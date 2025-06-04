Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $82.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Westlake traded as low as $68.85 and last traded at $69.09, with a volume of 360440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.03.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 target price on shares of Westlake and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.85.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WLK
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Westlake Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 100.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.63.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Westlake Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.47%.
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westlake
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- Stock Average Calculator
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.