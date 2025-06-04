Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Short Interest Up 18.4% in May

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,400 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLDN. Wedbush raised shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

In other Willdan Group news, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,796.40. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $83,804.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 422,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,773,279.16. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,273 shares of company stock worth $5,083,176. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 470.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 1,809.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Willdan Group has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $56.01. The company has a market cap of $809.22 million, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

