Winchester Bancorp, Inc./MD/’s (NASDAQ:WSBK) Quiet Period Set To End on June 11th

Winchester Bancorp, Inc./MD/’s (NASDAQ:WSBK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 11th. Winchester Bancorp, Inc./MD/ had issued 3,997,012 shares in its IPO on May 2nd. The total size of the offering was $39,970,120 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Winchester Bancorp, Inc./MD/’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ WSBK opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Winchester Bancorp, Inc./MD/ has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $10.10.

In other Winchester Bancorp, Inc./MD/ news, CEO John A. Carroll bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $244,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,250. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Preston Hood bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,800. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Winchester Bancorp, MHC will be formed as the Massachusetts-chartered mutual holding company of Winchester Bancorp, Inc in connection with the reorganization of Winchester Savings Bank into the “two-tier”mutual holding company form of organization. Upon completion of the reorganization and offering, Winchester Bancorp, MHC will own 55% of Winchester Bancorp, Inc’s common stock.

