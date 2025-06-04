Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Winmark Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ WINA opened at $421.04 on Wednesday. Winmark has a 12-month low of $295.79 and a 12-month high of $434.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.03). Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $24,144,123.85. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter worth about $12,071,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 2,706.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 766.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 23,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 84,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

