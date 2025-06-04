Yuanbao Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on June 9th (NASDAQ:YB)

Yuanbao’s (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, June 9th. Yuanbao had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Yuanbao to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Yuanbao Price Performance

Yuanbao Company Profile

NASDAQ YB opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Yuanbao has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.

