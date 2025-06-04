Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,239,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 110,882 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.24.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.81. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). On average, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,668.80. This represents a 8.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

