Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.32.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $295.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,180.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

