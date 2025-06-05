21,023 Shares in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MD opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.44 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MD has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

