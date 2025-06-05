25,200 Shares in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HRTG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,228,218.16. The trade was a 0.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Panagiotis Apostolou sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,862.60. This represents a 13.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $280,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

HRTG stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $745.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.68 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

