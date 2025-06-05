Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Up 25.9% in May

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Absa Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Absa Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.6107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

