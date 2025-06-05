Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $770.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.