ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $3.67 on Thursday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $330.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

