ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of ACV Auctions worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth $4,704,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,850,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,859,000 after purchasing an additional 118,421 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,245,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,712,000 after purchasing an additional 738,391 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,578.98. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 223,330 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,796,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,316. This trade represents a 32.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

