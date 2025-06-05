Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aegon Stock Down 1.0%

AEG stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38.

Aegon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aegon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 275,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Featured Stories

