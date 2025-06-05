Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Cut to “Hold” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASTL. Stifel Canada cut shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 3.9%

ASTL opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.58. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.36. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is -12.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 1,242,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 293,396 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 1,321,815.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 436,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 436,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solas Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

