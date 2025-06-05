American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period.

American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF Stock Up 0.3%

American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99.

American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF Company Profile

The American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (AHLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth through a systematic, trend-following, managed futures strategy. Using technical analysis, the fund actively manages a wide range of derivatives linked to commodities, stocks indexes, currencies, bonds and interest rates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.