American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $10.26 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

