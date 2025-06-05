American Trust Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

American Trust lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.6% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVDA opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

