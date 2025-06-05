Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Insider William J. Doherty Sells 160,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William J. Doherty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 2nd, William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of Amphenol stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $10,115,280.00.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

